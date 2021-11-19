Motorsport

Wolff spars verbally with Horner and says gloves are off

19 November 2021 - 20:47 By Reuters
Mercedes GP Executive Director Toto Wolff and Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner talk in the Team Principals Press Conference during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar at Losail International Circuit on November 19, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
Mercedes GP Executive Director Toto Wolff and Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner talk in the Team Principals Press Conference during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar at Losail International Circuit on November 19, 2021 in Doha, Qatar.
Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Mercedes Formula One team boss Toto Wolff declared the gloves were off as he and Red Bull rival Christian Horner engaged in more verbal sparring at the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix on Friday.

The two principals have been needling each other all season amid the ebbs and flows of the title battle and they appeared together in a scheduled news conference between practice sessions at Losail.

The fighting talk came to the fore again, following on from last weekend's race in Brazil that was overshadowed by suspicions and accusations.

Asked whether there was still mutual respect ahead of the final three races, Wolff replied: “There are many great people working in Red Bull and obviously many in Mercedes and it's a hell of a fight.

“There is a respect for the capability that Red Bull has, definitely, and it's clear that this is tough. It's the world championship of the highest category in motor racing and what started as Olympic boxing went to pro boxing and is now MMA.

“Gloves are off and nothing else is to be expected.”

Horner, asked for his view, replied bluntly: “There is no relationship.”

Defining it as “the most intense political title fight” the team had ever experienced, he said relationship and respect were different things and he respected the achievements of Mercedes and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

“But I don't need to go to dinner with Toto, I don't need to kiss his a*se or anything like that. There's a few other team principals who might ...”

Horner, who recently compared Wolff to a “pantomime dame” after being labelled a “windbag” before that by the Austrian, said they were just very different characters.

“Am I going to be spending Christmas with Toto? Probably not, unless you're in panto this year? I might take the kids,” added the Briton.

“You don't have to be best mates with your opponents. How can you be? I think that would be dishonest to fake a facade when you're competing against each other.”

Mercedes are 11 points clear of Red Bull in the constructors' championship but Red Bull's Max Verstappen is 14 ahead of Hamilton.

READ MORE

Red Bull ready to protest Mercedes rear wing, says Horner

Red Bull are concerned about the legality of the rear wing used by Formula One rivals Mercedes and will protest if they see something suspicious at ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

F1 stewards reject Mercedes request for review

Formula One stewards rejected on Friday a request by Mercedes to review their Sao Paulo Grand Prix decision not to penalise Red Bull's championship ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Hamilton addresses steering column speculation

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton dismissed speculation about the steering of his Mercedes on Thursday and said the column was changed in ...
Motoring
11 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Five things to know about the new Isuzu mu-X New Models
  2. CONSUMER WATCH | Written-off Mini reappears on ‘approved’ dealer floor Features
  3. 10 diesel-powered used cars that offer performance and frugality Features
  4. FIRST DRIVE | New Toyota Corolla Cross seems set for sales sizzle First Drives
  5. CAR CLINIC | Understanding batteries and their pranks Features

Latest Videos

CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS | The man beneath the Speedo
“The President said I’m his favourite”: Rebecca Malope — National Orders