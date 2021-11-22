Motorsport

Masi reported Horner over 'rogue marshal' comment

22 November 2021 - 18:38 By Reuters
FIA race director Michael Masi personally referred Christian Horner to Qatar Grand Prix stewards for television comments about a 'rogue marshal'.
FIA race director Michael Masi personally referred Christian Horner to Qatar Grand Prix stewards for television comments about a 'rogue marshal'.
Image: Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Formula One race director Michael Masi personally referred Red Bull team boss Christian Horner to Qatar Grand Prix stewards for television comments about a “rogue marshal”, the Australian said after Sunday's race.

Horner apologised, was given an official warning and agreed to take part in an international stewards' programme next February.

“It was a race director referral to the stewards,” Masi told reporters. “I don't have time to go and search social media in the lead up to a race but I was advised of them (the comments) and referred Christian. Christian was very apologetic for his comments and as part of that obviously the stewards' decision was straightforward.”

Masi said nobody should be criticised for acting in the interests of safety and pointed out that marshals were unpaid volunteers and the sport relied upon them.

“All of them give up a huge amount of time, and without them it won't happen,” he said. “That's the part that a lot of people miss, and I'll defend every volunteer official and every official around every racetrack around the world that that (criticism) is not accepted.”

Local marshals decide on flag issues while safety car and red flags are called by race control.

Horner said he had spoken out in frustration more at a situation than any individual after his championship leader Max Verstappen was handed a five-place grid penalty ahead of Sunday's race.

The Dutch driver was punished after not slowing for waved yellow flags at the end of Saturday's qualifying when Pierre Gasly's AlphaTauri had stopped on track with a puncture and broken wing.

Verstappen finished second in the floodlit night race, won by Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton, with his overall lead trimmed to eight points, with two races remaining in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

Verstappen will have first shot at F1 title in Saudi Arabia

Max Verstappen will have his first shot at clinching the Formula One title in Saudi Arabia in two weeks' time but Red Bull's championship leader ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Red Bull’s Horner warned for ‘'rogue marshal’ remark

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner was given an official warning after he blamed a "rogue marshal" for Formula One championship leader Max ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Lewis Hamilton wins in Qatar with Max Verstappen second

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton won the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday to cut Max Verstappen's overall Formula One lead ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. CONSUMER WATCH | Written-off Mini reappears on ‘approved’ dealer floor Features
  2. Lewis Hamilton wins in Qatar with Max Verstappen second Motorsport
  3. CAR CLINIC | Understanding batteries and their pranks Features
  4. FIRST DRIVE | New Toyota Corolla Cross seems set for sales sizzle First Drives
  5. Everything you need to know about buying a sixth-generation (F30) BMW 3 Series Features

Latest Videos

Soweto man allegedly in second suicide attempt since arrest after body parts ...
'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest