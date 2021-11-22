Motorsport

Red Bull’s Horner warned for ‘'rogue marshal’ remark

22 November 2021 - 08:32 By Reuters
Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner has been given an official warning after his 'rogue marshal' comment.
Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner has been given an official warning after his 'rogue marshal' comment.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner was given an official warning after he blamed a "rogue marshal" for Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen's grid penalty at the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix.

The Briton apologised after the race and agreed to participate in an international stewards' programme next February.

Verstappen was given a five-place grid penalty, dropping him from the front row to seventh, after he failed to slow for waved yellow warning flags on his flying lap at the end of Saturday's qualifying.

The Dutch 24-year-old ended the race in second place, his lead over Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton cut to eight points with two races remaining in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

Red Bull are five points behind Mercedes in the constructors' standings.

The stewards said in the marshal concerned was "doing his job in precisely the manner prescribed in the International Sporting Code".

Horner, who made his original comments to Sky Sports television before the race, returned to the broadcaster after the hearing to make an apology.

"I'd like to make it clear that marshals do a wonderful, wonderful job," he said.

"They are volunteers, they do a great job. My frustration in what I voiced earlier wasn't at marshals, it was at a circumstance.

"If any offence was taken by any individual then obviously I apologise for that."

Horner and his Mercedes counterpart Toto Wolff have been engaged in verbal sparring for much of the season, but the Briton denied he was feeling the pressure in the intensity of the championship battle.

"I think we've actually been pretty good with our emotions," he said.

"I haven't been pointing and swearing at cameras and that kind of thing."

Lewis Hamilton wins in Qatar with Max Verstappen second

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton won the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday to cut Max Verstappen's overall Formula One lead ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

Wolff spars verbally with Horner and says gloves are off

Mercedes Formula One team boss Toto Wolff declared the gloves were off as he and Red Bull rival Christian Horner engaged in more verbal sparring at ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Hamilton addresses steering column speculation

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton dismissed speculation about the steering of his Mercedes on Thursday and said the column was changed in ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. CONSUMER WATCH | Written-off Mini reappears on ‘approved’ dealer floor Features
  2. Lewis Hamilton wins in Qatar with Max Verstappen second Motorsport
  3. CAR CLINIC | Understanding batteries and their pranks Features
  4. Everything you need to know about buying a sixth-generation (F30) BMW 3 Series Features
  5. FIRST DRIVE | New Toyota Corolla Cross seems set for sales sizzle First Drives

Latest Videos

'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest
CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS | The man beneath the Speedo