Motorsport

Giniel de Villiers talks about gearing-up for the 2022 Dakar Rally

23 November 2021 - 13:42 By Motoring Staff
Giniel de Villiers is optimistic about his chances at the 2022 Dakar Rally.
Giniel de Villiers is optimistic about his chances at the 2022 Dakar Rally.
Image: Red Bull Content Pool

SA rally driver and stalwart of the Dakar Giniel de Villiers is no stranger to the world of off-road racing, having secured seven podium places in his career so far, including winning the 2009 Dakar in Argentina.

In 2022, the Dakar returns to the diverse landscapes and dunes of Saudi Arabia, and this time competitors will venture into the Empty Quarter, which is as sandy as it is mysterious.

De Villiers shared his thoughts on the rally ahead: “We always look forward to the new routes. I’ve spoken to the route organiser and we’re expecting a lot more sand. It’s a great country to have the Dakar in. We have always enjoyed racing there.”

This year, in addition to exploring new parts of the Saudi desert, the 44th edition of the Dakar has provided new opportunities for teams to approach the challenge with much-needed updates to a few key regulations.

 “I feel very excited for this edition. There have been some rule changes ahead of the rally this year. Last year I had 24 punctures and this year we are allowed the same size tyres as what the buggies had last year and the years before, which they always beat us with,” explained de Villiers.

“We’ve gone from 32-inch to 37-inch tyres, which are a lot bigger so we’re expecting significantly less punctures. We also have more suspension travel this time around and a brand new turbocharged engine from Toyota.”

 The reputation and popularity of the competition has steadily grown over the years, attracting interest from younger generations of rally drivers around the world. In SA, de Villiers noted one rising star in particular to look out for.

De Villiers is a model of Dakar consistency, having only once finished outside the Top 10.
De Villiers is a model of Dakar consistency, having only once finished outside the Top 10.
Image: Red Bull Content Pool

“I definitely see some local drivers coming through the ranks, for example my teammate Henk Lategan. He’s 26 and took part in the rally last year and he did very well.”

“He finished second and third in the first two stages before a big crash in the fifth stage. He’s a very fast guy and definitely someone to watch. He’s four years younger than I was when I did my first Dakar and he’s already on his second race.”

The SA rallying scene is enjoyed by many competitors across championship events, with applications for navigator positions open to competitors as young as the age of fifteen.

“There are many youngsters on the local off-road scene but we can always do more to develop young talent further in SA. It’s always difficult to get into the sport because it is so expensive so it’s a question of finding ways to keep giving young drivers opportunities.”

The Dakar is the world’s biggest Rally Raid, and therefore requires competitors to be physically prepared for the events and for teams to regularly revise car designs to get the best performance possible.

“I’m excited to drive the new car. To see what we can achieve with the new car’s potential, I am very much looking forward to the race this year," concluded de Villiers.

Toyota announces four-crew team and new GR DKR Hilux T1+ for Dakar 2022

Toyota Gazoo Racing confirmed on Wednesday that it will be entering a four-crew team in the Dakar Rally taking place in Saudi Arabia from January 2 ...
Motoring
2 months ago

Masi reported Horner over 'rogue marshal' comment

Formula One race director Michael Masi personally referred Red Bull team boss Christian Horner to Qatar Grand Prix stewards for television comments ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Verstappen will have first shot at F1 title in Saudi Arabia

Max Verstappen will have his first shot at clinching the Formula One title in Saudi Arabia in two weeks' time but Red Bull's championship leader ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. CONSUMER WATCH | Written-off Mini reappears on ‘approved’ dealer floor Features
  2. Lewis Hamilton wins in Qatar with Max Verstappen second Motorsport
  3. CAR CLINIC | Understanding batteries and their pranks Features
  4. Verstappen will have first shot at F1 title in Saudi Arabia Motorsport
  5. FIRST DRIVE | New Toyota Corolla Cross seems set for sales sizzle First Drives

Latest Videos

'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods
Soweto man allegedly in second suicide attempt since arrest after body parts ...