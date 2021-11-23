Giniel de Villiers talks about gearing-up for the 2022 Dakar Rally

SA rally driver and stalwart of the Dakar Giniel de Villiers is no stranger to the world of off-road racing, having secured seven podium places in his career so far, including winning the 2009 Dakar in Argentina.

In 2022, the Dakar returns to the diverse landscapes and dunes of Saudi Arabia, and this time competitors will venture into the Empty Quarter, which is as sandy as it is mysterious.

De Villiers shared his thoughts on the rally ahead: “We always look forward to the new routes. I’ve spoken to the route organiser and we’re expecting a lot more sand. It’s a great country to have the Dakar in. We have always enjoyed racing there.”

This year, in addition to exploring new parts of the Saudi desert, the 44th edition of the Dakar has provided new opportunities for teams to approach the challenge with much-needed updates to a few key regulations.

“I feel very excited for this edition. There have been some rule changes ahead of the rally this year. Last year I had 24 punctures and this year we are allowed the same size tyres as what the buggies had last year and the years before, which they always beat us with,” explained de Villiers.

“We’ve gone from 32-inch to 37-inch tyres, which are a lot bigger so we’re expecting significantly less punctures. We also have more suspension travel this time around and a brand new turbocharged engine from Toyota.”

The reputation and popularity of the competition has steadily grown over the years, attracting interest from younger generations of rally drivers around the world. In SA, de Villiers noted one rising star in particular to look out for.