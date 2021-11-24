Motorsport

Aston Martin sign Mercedes' chief aerodynamicist Eric Blandin

24 November 2021 - 19:32 By Reuters
Mercedes' chief aerodynamicist Eric Blandin will be joining the Aston Martin F1 team from 2022.
Mercedes' chief aerodynamicist Eric Blandin will be joining the Aston Martin F1 team from 2022.
Image: Peter Fox/Getty Images

The Aston Martin Formula One team have signed Mercedes' chief aerodynamicist Eric Blandin in a move that they described on Wednesday as "amicable".

Silverstone-based Aston Martin use Mercedes power units and have a close relationship with the world champions, who have won both titles for the past seven years.

An Aston Martin spokesman said the Frenchman, who has past experience at Ferrari and Red Bull, would be joining next year with a start date to be decided. The team, owned by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, have made a number of high-profile signings as they seek to challenge the top teams and become title contenders with an expanded workforce and a new factory under construction.

Red Bull's aerodynamics head Dan Fallows has already been announced as Aston Martin's future technical director, but a start date has yet to be decided.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner said in June that Fallows would have to see out his current contract and a move "won't be within the next couple of years".

Other already-announced signings include Alfa Romeo's chief designer Luca Furbatto as engineering director and Red Bull aerodynamicist Andrew Alessi as head of technical operations.

Masi reported Horner over 'rogue marshal' comment

Formula One race director Michael Masi personally referred Red Bull team boss Christian Horner to Qatar Grand Prix stewards for television comments ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Verstappen will have first shot at F1 title in Saudi Arabia

Max Verstappen will have his first shot at clinching the Formula One title in Saudi Arabia in two weeks' time but Red Bull's championship leader ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Red Bull’s Horner warned for ‘'rogue marshal’ remark

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner was given an official warning after he blamed a "rogue marshal" for Formula One championship leader Max ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. CONSUMER WATCH | Written-off Mini reappears on ‘approved’ dealer floor Features
  2. Butch new 2022 Ford Ranger fully revealed at last New Models
  3. 2021 JAC Motors T8 Double Cab levels up with an all-new engine New Models
  4. Lewis Hamilton wins in Qatar with Max Verstappen second Motorsport
  5. CAR CLINIC | Understanding batteries and their pranks Features

Latest Videos

'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods
Residents speak of rapid flood destruction in George; Gift of Givers steps in