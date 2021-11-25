Motorsport

MotoGP and Amazon to launch new behind-the-scenes docuseries in 2022

25 November 2021 - 15:47 By Reuters
MotoGP will be launching its own version of F1's Netflix-based docuseries "Drive to Survive" on Amazon Prime Video in 2022.
Image: Steve Wobser/Getty Images

MotoGP will partner with Amazon Prime Video to launch a docuseries to premiere next year and take fans behind the scenes, the sport's promoter Dorna Sports said on Thursday.

The new series will have eight 50-minute episodes and MotoGP will hope to experience a surge in popularity similar to what Formula One did with its Netflix series "Drive to Survive", which is filming its fourth season.

"With unprecedented access, the series will take viewers behind doors that, until now, have often been closed," Dorna Sports said in a statement.

"From training sessions to team meetings and everything in between, the sporting and personal side of MotoGP will take viewers on a journey through the pinnacle of motorcycle racing, offering unique insight into the day-to-day workings of the teams and riders."

The series has followed the likes of MotoGP great Valentino Rossi, who retired at the end of the 2021 season, newly-crowned champion Fabio Quartararo and six-time champion Marc Marquez, who returned to the track after a season-ending injury in 2020.

"They've been filming all year," Honda said on Twitter.

Reuters

