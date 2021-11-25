MotoGP and Amazon to launch new behind-the-scenes docuseries in 2022

MotoGP will partner with Amazon Prime Video to launch a docuseries to premiere next year and take fans behind the scenes, the sport's promoter Dorna Sports said on Thursday.

The new series will have eight 50-minute episodes and MotoGP will hope to experience a surge in popularity similar to what Formula One did with its Netflix series "Drive to Survive", which is filming its fourth season.

"With unprecedented access, the series will take viewers behind doors that, until now, have often been closed," Dorna Sports said in a statement.