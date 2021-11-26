Motorsport

F1 renews deal with Spain until 2026

26 November 2021 - 12:18 By Reuters
Formula One has renewed its contract with Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the Spanish Grand Prix until 2026.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One has renewed its contract with Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the Spanish Grand Prix until 2026, it announced on Friday.

F1 said as part of the new agreement, improvements to the track and facilities will be made ahead of next season's race on May 22 2022.

The improvements would include upgrades and improvements relating to the circuit's sustainability plans.

"I want to thank the promoter and authorities for their enthusiasm and commitment to keeping Formula 1 in Barcelona," said F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

MotoGP, the premier class of motorcycle racing, also renewed its agreement with the circuit until 2026.

It said the new contract guarantees the Catalan GP race a place on the 2022 calendar and "confirms a minimum of two more events to be held between 2023 and 2026".

