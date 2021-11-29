Motorsport

First Saudi female racer appointed ambassador for F1 GP

29 November 2021 - 12:40 By Reuters
Saudi Arabian racing driver Reema Juffali is an ambassador for the country's inaugural Formula One Grand Prix in Jeddah this week.
Saudi Arabian racing driver Reema Juffali is an ambassador for the country's inaugural Formula One Grand Prix in Jeddah this week.
Image: Rsj192 / Wikimedia Commons

Saudi Arabia's first female racing driver Reema Juffali has been appointed an ambassador for the country's inaugural Formula One Grand Prix in Jeddah this week, organisers said on Monday.

The 29-year-old, who competed in the British Formula Three championship this year, will be one of the first to drive a lap of the street circuit along the shores of the Red Sea.

She will also take part in a track shakedown of a 1979 Williams Formula One car, which carried sponsorship for national airline Saudia.

"I'm really looking forward to taking part in the activities over the race weekend and I hope my story and journey can provide some inspiration to anyone thinking of following their dream," she said.

Saudi Arabia lifted a ban on women driving in 2018 and Juffali became the first Saudi female licence holder to compete in a series that same year.

Sunday's Formula One race will be the third of four in the Middle East this season and could also be a title decider.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen leads Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton by eight points ahead of the penultimate round.

F1 owes its success to men like Williams, says Ecclestone

Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone paid tribute to the late Frank Williams as a pioneer who helped to build the modern sport and without ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Williams F1 founder Frank Williams dies aged 79

Frank Williams, the founder and former team principal of the once-dominant Williams Racing Formula One team, died aged 79 on Sunday, the team ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

2021 Kyalami 9 Hour postponed due to new Covid-19 variant

It was confirmed late on Friday that the 2021 Joburg Kyalami 9 Hour sports car endurance race, which was due to host the final round of this year's ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Butch new 2022 Ford Ranger fully revealed at last New Models
  2. Toyota is now offering four unique exterior packages for its Corolla Cross New Models
  3. FIRST DRIVE | New Toyota Corolla Cross seems set for sales sizzle First Drives
  4. CONSUMER WATCH | Written-off Mini reappears on ‘approved’ dealer floor Features
  5. Can Volkswagen’s updated Polo stand the reign? New Models

Latest Videos

'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...
Stop Wild Coast blasting now, urges Wildlife and Environmental Society