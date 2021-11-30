Motorsport

Formula E says Gen3 race car will be world's most efficient

30 November 2021 - 08:02 By Reuters
The Gen3 will be net-zero carbon, maintaining the Championship’s status as the first sport to be certified as net-zero carbon since inception.
The Gen3 will be net-zero carbon, maintaining the Championship’s status as the first sport to be certified as net-zero carbon since inception.
Image: Courtesy of Formula E

The all-electric Formula E series provided a first glimpse on Monday of what it said would be the world's most efficient racing car.

The third generation (Gen3) car, to be raced from season nine in 2023, was presented to the manufacturers, teams, drivers and sponsors at an event in Valencia.

Teams are testing in Spain ahead of season eight that starts in January.

“The Gen3 is our fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient racing car yet,” said Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle in a statement.

“Together with the (governing) FIA, we have built the world’s most efficient and sustainable high performance race car.”

Formula E said at least 40% of the energy used during a race would be produced by regenerative braking. The Gen3 car will have front and rear powertrains, doubling the current regenerative capability.

An electric motor will deliver up to 350kW of power and give the car, which is lighter and smaller than the current one racing on city-based street circuits, a top speed of 320km/h.

The car will also be net-zero carbon and run without rear hydraulic brakes.

Formula E said it planned to recycle broken carbon fibre parts while tyres would contain 26% sustainable materials.

READ MORE

First Saudi female racer appointed ambassador for F1 GP

Saudi Arabia's first female racing driver Reema Juffali has been appointed an ambassador for the country's inaugural Formula One Grand Prix in Jeddah ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

F1 owes its success to men like Williams, says Ecclestone

Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone paid tribute to the late Frank Williams as a pioneer who helped to build the modern sport and without ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Williams F1 founder Frank Williams dies aged 79

Frank Williams, the founder and former team principal of the once-dominant Williams Racing Formula One team, died aged 79 on Sunday, the team ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fuel hike: petrol to hit more than R20 a litre on Wednesday news
  2. FIRST DRIVE | New Toyota Corolla Cross seems set for sales sizzle First Drives
  3. Butch new 2022 Ford Ranger fully revealed at last New Models
  4. New BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé arrives in Mzansi New Models
  5. CONSUMER WATCH | Written-off Mini reappears on ‘approved’ dealer floor Features

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...