Motorsport

LA Coliseum race could pave the way for NASCAR's future

02 December 2021 - 10:13 By Reuters
2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship driver Kyle Larson poses for photos at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 9 2021.
2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship driver Kyle Larson poses for photos at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 9 2021.
Image: Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

NASCAR's ambitious plan to build a temporary quarter-mile asphalt track inside Los Angeles' historic Memorial Coliseum for its February race will help determine whether events can be staged anywhere in the world, officials told Reuters.

NASCAR will break ground on the first-of-its-kind project on December 20 and hold its "Clash at the Coliseum" exhibition race on February 6, the weekend before the Super Bowl is played in Los Angeles.

"It's an iconic venue," said project leader Patrick Rogers of the nearly century-old Memorial Coliseum.

"They've had Super Bowls, a World Series, the 1932 and 1984 Olympics, they're going to host track and field there again for the 2028 Olympics. So to be able to put ourselves on that list was an opportunity we couldn't pass up."

Successfully pulling off the feat will prove the stock car racing company, which has traditionally been most popular in the US south, need not be landlocked.

"This is a test for us," Rogers said.

"Our international team thinks about how we might take NASCAR to other countries. There aren't that many already available race tracks in other countries, but there are a lot of these big, big venues for soccer.

"So the idea came about, could we do an event like this and create a business model to not only host it again at the Coliseum and different markets in the US, but also go to other countries?"

Exciting and challenging

The man tasked with overseeing the building of the track, NASCAR president of design and development Derek Muldowney, said his job of co-ordinating contractors and hauling in 10,500 cubic yards of material "exciting and challenging".

"If we're successful, and we're confident we will be successful, it's definitely something that can be replicated elsewhere."

He stressed racing fans in environmentally-conscious Los Angeles could rest assured that all material used for the track would be recycled and disruption in the area would be kept to a minimum as his team worked over the holidays.

"We're very mindful of doing this as efficiently as possible. We're borrowing all that material for a few weeks and then giving it back to the construction industry to reuse."

Rogers said early indications were that NASCAR, which is at a crossroads as it tries to appeal to a younger and more diverse audience, was poised to make inroads with new fans in car-centric Southern California.

"Of the tickets sold to date, over 50% are going to be first-time attendees to a NASCAR race.

"So it's kind of doing what we wanted it to do, which is take NASCAR into a big market, introduce it to a potential new fan, and deliver a high-level, incredible experience which can hopefully translate into long term fans."

Reuters 

Hamilton chasing hat-trick to set up Abu Dhabi showdown

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has his first shot at winning the Formula One title in Sunday's inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix but Mercedes rival Lewis ...
Motoring
14 hours ago

First Saudi female racer appointed ambassador for F1 GP

Saudi Arabia's first female racing driver Reema Juffali has been appointed an ambassador for the country's inaugural Formula One Grand Prix in Jeddah ...
Motoring
2 days ago

McLaren F1 driver Norris says he is moving to Monaco

McLaren's Lando Norris has announced he is moving from England to Monaco, with financial reasons playing a part in his decision
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Isuzu unleashes new 2021 D-Max X-Rider Limited Edition New Models
  2. AA says December fuel price disaster is 'entirely home grown' news
  3. It’s a mistake – petrol price up by ‘only’ 75c, says government news
  4. Fuel hike: petrol to hit more than R20 a litre on Wednesday news
  5. REVIEW | BMW scores an own goal with 330is Edition Reviews

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...