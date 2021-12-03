Motorsport

Grenfell survivors urge Mercedes F1 team to end sponsorship

03 December 2021 - 15:50 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar at Losail International Circuit on November 21 2021 in Doha.
Lewis Hamilton on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar at Losail International Circuit on November 21 2021 in Doha.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

British housing minister Michael Gove and survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire have called for Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes Formula One team to reconsider a sponsorship deal with a firm linked to the 2017 London disaster.

Reigning champions Mercedes announced this week a partnership with Kingspan, an Irish company that produces high-performance insulation and cladding products, including some used on Grenfell.

Their branding features on the car that seven-times world champion Hamilton will be driving at this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Survivors group Grenfell United said in a letter to team boss Toto Wolff published on Twitter that the partnership announcement was "truly shocking" and urged Mercedes to end the relationship.

The Grenfell fire killed 72 people, with combustible cladding used on the residential block identified as central to the rapid spread of flames.

Gove said on Twitter he was "deeply disappointed" Mercedes were accepting sponsorship from Kingspan while an inquiry was ongoing.

"I will be writing to Mercedes to ask them to reconsider. The Grenfell community deserves better," he said.

Gove's opposition counterpart Lisa Nandy welcomed his "swift criticism" but called on him to take the same stance and return party political donations from property developers responsible for buildings with similar cladding.

Mercedes said the partnership was centred on sustainability and Kingspan "has supported, and continues to support, the vitally important work of the inquiry to determine what went wrong and why in the Grenfell Tower tragedy".

Kingspan said in a separate statement that it had played no role in the design of the cladding system on Grenfell Tower, where its K15 product constituted approximately 5% of the insulation.

It added that this "was used as a substitute product without Kingspan’s knowledge in a system that was not compliant with the buildings regulations.

"The new partnership with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team reflects the ambitious sustainability targets of both organisations".

Verstappen and Hamilton play it cool ahead of crunch time

Max Verstappen cut an unfazed figure on Thursday heading into the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, a race which could bring the Red Bull driver a ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Hamilton speaks out on human rights ahead of Saudi F1 debut

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton expressed concern about human rights in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, and indicated he did not feel ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Ricciardo turned tattooist after Abiteboul honoured bet

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo tattooed a tattooist after former Renault F1 boss Cyril Abiteboul finally honoured a bet from last season and got himself ...
Motoring
6 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. These were SA’s top selling cars in November news
  2. Isuzu unleashes new 2021 D-Max X-Rider Limited Edition New Models
  3. Mzansi — this is how much you'll pay for the new Volkswagen Polo New Models
  4. REVIEW | BMW scores an own goal with 330is Edition Reviews
  5. It’s a mistake – petrol price up by ‘only’ 75c, says government news

Latest Videos

Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell