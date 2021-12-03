Hamilton leads Mercedes one-two in second Saudi GP practice

Lewis Hamilton set the pace ahead of team mate Valtteri Bottas as they completed a one-two for Mercedes on the opening day of practice for the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Friday, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc walked away from a heavy crash.

The 36-year-old Briton, who pipped 24-year-old championship-leading Red Bull rival Max Verstappen in the opening hour of running, went even quicker at night under the floodlights, lowering his benchmark to 1:29.018 seconds.

Bottas was 0.061 seconds behind while Dutchman Verstappen dropped behind AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly to fourth, 0.195 seconds slower than his Mercedes rival.

The top three were separated by less than 0.1 seconds.

The opening hour went off without incident but the pitfalls of the Jeddah street track, its flat-out blasts hemmed in by walls with no margin for error, were highlighted during the second session.

Leclerc lost control of his Ferrari at high speed on the approach to the fast Turn 22-23 chicane crashing backwards into the barriers.

"Sorry guys," said the Monegasque to his team, clearly winded, over the radio before uttering an expletive and confirming he was okay.

The incident brought a halt to the session five minutes before it was officially scheduled to end.