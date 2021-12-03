Motorsport

Ricciardo turned tattooist after Abiteboul honoured bet

03 December 2021 - 09:56 By Reuters
Daniel Ricciardo during previews for the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on December 2 2021.
Daniel Ricciardo during previews for the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on December 2 2021.
Image: Peter Fox/Getty Images

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo tattooed a tattooist after former Renault F1 boss Cyril Abiteboul finally honoured a bet from last season and got himself inked.

Abiteboul promised to get a tattoo if Ricciardo scored a podium for Renault in 2020, which the Australian did at the Nuerburgring and Imola in October and November.

Ricciardo posted images on social media of the tattoo being applied and told reporters at the Saudi Grand Prix in Jeddah that the Frenchman was now "stamped for life".

"A lot of people, I think lost faith that it was ever going to happen, so we got there, it was a good time.

"There was definitely some negotiating – design, size and all the rest of it – but actually in the end, pretty happy with the result.

"I was excited for Cyril, it was the first one [he had], so it’s a big deal. I ended up actually giving the artist a tattoo, so that was my little release for the day," Ricciardo said.

"I tattooed the tattoo artist. Pretty terribly, but yes. What did I give him? I gave him a ‘3’ ... I left happy and fulfilled."

Ricciardo's McLaren boss Zak Brown has also acquired a tattoo thanks to his driver, the American sporting a Monza-themed design after the Australian led a one-two there in September.

Reuters

Williams F1 team boss tests positive for Covid-19

Williams Formula One principal and CEO Jost Capito has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be in Saudi Arabia for the penultimate race of the ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Hamilton chasing hat-trick to set up Abu Dhabi showdown

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has his first shot at winning the Formula One title in Sunday's inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix but Mercedes rival Lewis ...
Motoring
1 day ago

McLaren F1 driver Norris says he is moving to Monaco

McLaren's Lando Norris has announced he is moving from England to Monaco, with financial reasons playing a part in his decision
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. These were SA’s top selling cars in November news
  2. Isuzu unleashes new 2021 D-Max X-Rider Limited Edition New Models
  3. Mzansi — this is how much you'll pay for the new Volkswagen Polo New Models
  4. REVIEW | BMW scores an own goal with 330is Edition Reviews
  5. It’s a mistake – petrol price up by ‘only’ 75c, says government news

Latest Videos

Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell