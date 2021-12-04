Motorsport

Hamilton reprimanded and Mercedes fined at Saudi GP

04 December 2021 - 19:44 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on December 04, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Lewis Hamilton during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on December 04, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Formula One stewards reprimanded Lewis Hamilton and fined his Mercedes team after summoning the seven-times world champion on two counts ahead of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday.

The decisions lifted the threat of a grid penalty for the penultimate race of the season, one that the Briton needs to win as he seeks to overturn Red Bull rival Max Verstappen's eight-point lead.

Verstappen can take the title in Jeddah on Sunday if he scores 18 points more than Hamilton.

Stewards fined Mercedes €25,000 euros (roughly R456,399) and gave Hamilton his second reprimand of the season for unnecessarily impeding Haas driver Nikita Mazepin, who had to take avoiding action at high speed in final practice.

Race director Michael Masi, speaking to the Haas team during the session, noted the lack of white flags warning Hamilton of the speedily-approaching Russian.

Mercedes alerted the Briton over the team radio but too late for him to move out of the way.

The stewards took no further action over the first summons related to an alleged failure to respect double yellow flags requiring drivers to slow down and be prepared to stop.

They said the double yellow flag warning on the marshalling system was activated accidentally for less than a second and no flag or yellow lights were displayed to the driver.

Hamilton summoned to stewards ahead of qualifying for Saudi GP

Seven-times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton was summoned to the stewards and could be hit with a grid penalty ahead of qualifying for the Saudi ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Verstappen denies Hamilton Saudi GP practice clean sweep

Championship leader Max Verstappen denied title rival Lewis Hamilton a practice clean sweep for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix by going fastest in ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Pirelli says Qatar GP tyre failures were caused by kerbs

A spate of tyre failures during last month's Qatar Grand Prix were caused by running over the circuit's kerbs and not due to any production defects, ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. These were SA’s top selling cars in November news
  2. Mzansi — this is how much you'll pay for the new Volkswagen Polo New Models
  3. REVIEW | BMW scores an own goal with 330is Edition Reviews
  4. Isuzu unleashes new 2021 D-Max X-Rider Limited Edition New Models
  5. FIRST DRIVE | Feature-packed Chery Tiggo 4 Pro is big on looks and value First Drives

Latest Videos

Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell