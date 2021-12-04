Motorsport

Hamilton summoned to stewards ahead of qualifying for Saudi GP

04 December 2021 - 18:44 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on December 04, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Lewis Hamilton during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on December 04, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Seven-times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton was summoned to the stewards and could be hit with a grid penalty ahead of qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for two alleged offences during Saturday's final practice session.

The first summons relates to an alleged failure to respect double yellow flags which require drivers to slow down and be prepared to stop.

The second was for "unnecessarily" impeding Haas driver Nikita Mazepin, who had to take avoiding action at high speed when he encountered the Mercedes on a slow lap at Turn 8.

Race director Michael Masi, speaking to the Haas team during the session, noted the lack of white flags warning Hamilton of the speedily-approaching Russian.

Mercedes alerted the Briton over the team radio but too late for him to move out of the way.

Any grid penalty could prove costly for the Hamilton, who is eight points behind Red Bull rival Max Verstappen in the overall standings and is eyeing a hat-trick of wins to force a last-race showdown at next week's Abu Dhabi finale.

On Friday, he warned that the speed difference between slower cars and those on a flying lap around the blind, high-speed sweeps of the Jeddah track were approaching a "danger zone".

Verstappen, who went fastest in the final practice session, has his first shot at clinching a maiden Formula One title on Sunday. But the Dutchman must finish in the top two, while a top-five finish will be enough for Hamilton to keep alive the title battle going into the final race.

Verstappen denies Hamilton Saudi GP practice clean sweep

Championship leader Max Verstappen denied title rival Lewis Hamilton a practice clean sweep for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix by going fastest in ...
Motoring
1 hour ago

Hamilton leads Mercedes one-two in second Saudi GP practice

Lewis Hamilton set the pace ahead of team mate Valtteri Bottas as they completed a one-two for Mercedes on the opening day of practice for the ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Hamilton fastest in first Saudi Arabian GP practice session

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton drew first blood as he edged out Formula One title rival Max Verstappen to go fastest in the opening ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. These were SA’s top selling cars in November news
  2. Mzansi — this is how much you'll pay for the new Volkswagen Polo New Models
  3. REVIEW | BMW scores an own goal with 330is Edition Reviews
  4. Isuzu unleashes new 2021 D-Max X-Rider Limited Edition New Models
  5. FIRST DRIVE | Feature-packed Chery Tiggo 4 Pro is big on looks and value First Drives

Latest Videos

Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell