Motorsport

Hamilton wins crazy Saudi GP to level with Verstappen

05 December 2021 - 22:11 By Reuters
Race winner Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on December 05, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Race winner Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on December 05, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton won a crazy, twice-halted Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday to send the Formula One world championship into a winner-takes-all final showdown with the Mercedes driver and Red Bull's Max Verstappen level on points.

On a chaotic night of soaring emotions in Jeddah, the inaugural race in the Gulf kingdom took almost as many twists and turns as an already astonishing and enthralling rollercoaster season.

There were crashes, safety cars, red flags, claims of dirty driving after Hamilton hit the back of Verstappen's suddenly slowing car, penalties, collisions and extraordinary exchanges between race director Michael Masi and the top two teams.

Seven-times world champion Hamilton took the bonus point for fastest lap to level with Verstappen on 369.5 points after 21 races.

The final round of the season is at Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina next weekend.

Verstappen, who finished second with Valtteri Bottas third for Mercedes, leads 9-8 on wins, however – meaning that the Dutch 24-year-old will be champion if neither score another point.

"I tried to be as tough as I could be out there but also sensible and with all my race experience over the years, just keeping the car on track and staying clean," said Hamilton after his 103rd career win.

The Briton started on pole but twice lost out to Verstappen at standing re-starts.

The Dutch driver was eventually ordered to hand back the lead, after going wide as Hamilton tried to pass, but when he slowed Hamilton ran into the back of him – accusing his rival of 'brake-testing' him.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner defended his driver: "I don't know why he ran into the back of you like that, it made no sense," he said over the radio.

Stewards handed Verstappen a five second time penalty but Hamilton rendered that irrelevant by overtaking seven laps from the end.

Mercedes were angry with Masi, saying they had not been given time to inform Hamilton that Verstappen had been told to give the place back, and Verstappen was also furious.

"What happened today is unbelievable and this sport is more about penalties than racing. For me, this is not Formula One," said the Dutchman, who was awarded Driver of the Day in a fan vote.

"That was spectacular but not a good race," said Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff. 

Inaugural Saudi GP stopped twice after crashes

The potentially title-deciding Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix was stopped twice in the first 16 laps on Sunday before Red Bull's championship ...
Motoring
1 hour ago

Verstappen boosted by Saudi Arabian GP red flag stoppage

The potentially title-deciding Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix was halted after Mick Schumacher crashed his Haas on Sunday, the red flags ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Hamilton on pole in Saudi Arabia as Verstappen hits the wall

Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on pole position for the first Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday as Red Bull rival and Formula One leader Max ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. These were SA’s top selling cars in November news
  2. Mzansi — this is how much you'll pay for the new Volkswagen Polo New Models
  3. Hamilton reprimanded and Mercedes fined at Saudi GP Motorsport
  4. REVIEW | BMW scores an own goal with 330is Edition Reviews
  5. REVIEW | 2021 Ford EcoSport Black is little more than a sticker job Reviews

Latest Videos

Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell