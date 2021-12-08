Motorsport

Mercedes and Kingspan end sponsorship deal amid Grenfell fire backlash

08 December 2021 - 16:04 By Reuters
Kingspan and Mercedes have agreed to end a sponsorship deal amid a backlash about the Irish company's link to Britain's 2017 Grenfell Tower fire.
Kingspan and Mercedes have agreed to end a sponsorship deal amid a backlash about the Irish company's link to Britain's 2017 Grenfell Tower fire.
Image: Cristiano Barni ATPImages/Getty Images

Insulation firm Kingspan and the Mercedes Formula One team have agreed to end a sponsorship deal, they said on Wednesday, amid a backlash about the Irish company's link to Britain's 2017 Grenfell Tower fire.

British Housing Minister Michael Gove and survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire last week called for Lewis Hamilton's team to reconsider a sponsorship deal due to Kingspan's link to the 2017 London disaster.

The Grenfell fire killed 72 people, with combustible cladding used on the residential block identified as central to the rapid spread of flames.

Kingspan, whose branding features on the team's cars, said that while its Kingspan Insulation UK business was a core participant in the Grenfell Tower inquiry, it had no role in the refurbishment.

“We are deeply aware of the sensitivities raised in recent days, and so we have jointly agreed that it's not appropriate to move forward now,” it said in a statement.

Mercedes, which did not mention Grenfell, said in a Twitter post that both sides had “concluded that it was not appropriate for the partnership to move forward”.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff had said last week that he would meet survivors of the fire after apologising on behalf of his team for any distress caused by the sponsorship deal.

Kingspan said in a statement last week it had played no role in the design of the cladding system on Grenfell Tower, where its K15 product constituted about 5% of the insulation.

It added that this “was used as a substitute product without Kingspan's knowledge in a system that was not compliant with the building regulations”.

Brawn defends F1 race director Masi after chaotic Saudi GP

Formula One's managing director Ross Brawn has defended race director Michael Masi after criticism of the Australian's handling of last Sunday's ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Piastri ready to switch focus to new Alpine F1 role

Formula Two leader Oscar Piastri will switch his focus to Formula One next week when he tests for Alpine in Abu Dhabi before starting a new role as ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Mercedes say 2020 result is no guide to Abu Dhabi F1 decider

Max Verstappen led every lap of last year's Abu Dhabi season-ender but Mercedes have warned against reading too much into that dominant display ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. These were SA's 20 top-selling SUVs in November news
  2. Verstappen predominantly at fault in Hamilton collision, officials say Motorsport
  3. Hamilton wins crazy Saudi GP to level with Verstappen Motorsport
  4. These were SA’s top selling cars in November news
  5. Mzansi — this is how much you'll pay for the new Volkswagen Polo New Models

Latest Videos

Heated debate on land expropriation in parliament
'Get the Shell out!': Protestors call on Shell to leave the wild coast alone