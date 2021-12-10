Motorsport

Al Unser, four-times Indy 500 winner, dies at 82

10 December 2021 - 13:53 By Reuters
Al Unser Sr. drives the Marmon Wasp during the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motorspeedway on May 29, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Al Unser Sr. drives the Marmon Wasp during the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motorspeedway on May 29, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Four-times Indianapolis 500 winner Al Unser has died at the age of 82 after a long illness, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway said on Friday.

Unser was one of four drivers to win the 'Greatest Spectacle in Racing'. His older brother Bobby, a three-times winner, died in May.

They remain the only brothers to win the race.

Al Unser won in 1970, 1971, 1978 and 1987 while Bobby Unser won in 1968, 1975 and 1981.

"Rest in peace big Al. 4-time winner of the Indianapolis 500, an absolute master of the Brickyard and a gentleman," said three-times winner Dario Franchitti on Twitter. 

Reuters

WATCH | Eight of F1's most memorable last-race title deciders

Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be the 30th time in Formula One history that the title has been decided at the last race, with Mercedes' Lewis ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Hill wary of history repeating itself in F1 title showdown

Max Verstappen need not score another point to be Formula One champion if Lewis Hamilton also draws a blank in Abu Dhabi next weekend and the risk of ...
Motoring
3 days ago

F1 extends contract with Abu Dhabi to 2030

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be staying on the Formula One calendar until at least 2030, the sport announced on Thursday ahead of the season-ending ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. These were SA's 20 top-selling SUVs in November news
  2. Your A-Z guide to new cars you can expect to see in 2022 Features
  3. WATCH | YouTubers bust for driving go-kart on highway news
  4. REVIEW | Why the BMW X3 xDrive20d is still a solid choice in 2021 Reviews
  5. WATCH | Rare Alfa Romeo GTV 6 3.0 auctioned for R1.1m Features

Latest Videos

Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...
Heated debate on land expropriation in parliament