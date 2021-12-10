Retiring Raikkonen says wife will be more emotional than him

Kimi Raikkonen said on Thursday he is looking forward to retirement after 19 seasons and 349 races in Formula One and will be less emotional about it than his wife Minttu.

Ferrari's 2007 world champion, now driving for Alfa Romeo, has one more race in Abu Dhabi on Sunday before he calls it quits at the age of 42.

"I'm looking forward to get the season done," the Finnish "Iceman'" who made his Formula One debut in 2001, told reporters at Yas Marina.

"It's nice that it comes to an end and I'm looking forward to a normal life after.

"I think for sure my wife will be more emotional about it," added the poker-face winner of 21 races.

"I doubt that the kids will really care either way, I think they will find other things to do that are more interesting. They like coming to a warm country and being in a pool and other things, but it’s nice to have them here."