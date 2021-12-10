Motorsport

Verstappen fastest in first Abu Dhabi GP practice

10 December 2021 - 13:08 By Reuters
Max Verstappen on track during practice before the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 10 2021.
Max Verstappen on track during practice before the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 10 2021.
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Red Bull's Max Verstappen set the early pace before his Formula One title showdown with Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton by going fastest in Friday's opening practice for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Dutchman lapped the revised 5.2km Yas Marina track in 1:25.009 seconds — 0.196 seconds quicker than the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas with Hamilton third.

Hamilton initially set a lap less than half-a-tenth slower than Verstappen's benchmark and the pair looked set to end the first hour of practice neck and neck.

But that time was deleted as the Briton was found to have exceeded track limits, with the 36-year-old's next best effort — 0.346 seconds adrift of Verstappen — counting as his fastest of the session.

Verstappen and Hamilton head into Sunday's race, a winner-takes all showdown, level on points with the Dutchman ahead 9-8 on wins.

Sunday evening could see either Verstappen celebrating a maiden title or Hamilton winning an unprecedented eighth.

Reuters

Ricciardo heading for two-week quarantine after F1 season

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo is planning a two-week spell in mandatory quarantine after the Formula One season finishes so he can enjoy the Australian ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Retiring Raikkonen says wife will be more emotional than him

Kimi Raikkonen said on Thursday he is looking forward to retirement after 19 seasons and 349 races in Formula One and will be less emotional about it ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

F1 stewards have treated me differently, says Max Verstappen

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen feels he is being singled out by Formula One stewards and said he will not change the way he drives ahead of a ...
Motoring
19 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. These were SA's 20 top-selling SUVs in November news
  2. Your A-Z guide to new cars you can expect to see in 2022 Features
  3. WATCH | YouTubers bust for driving go-kart on highway news
  4. REVIEW | Why the BMW X3 xDrive20d is still a solid choice in 2021 Reviews
  5. These were SA’s top selling cars in November news

Latest Videos

Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...
Heated debate on land expropriation in parliament