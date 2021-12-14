Appeal would make Mercedes look like bad losers, says Ecclestone

Lewis Hamilton was not robbed of a Formula One championship and Mercedes will look like bad losers if they appeal Max Verstappen's success, the sport's former supremo Bernie Ecclestone said on Monday.

Mercedes, constructors' champions for a record eighth year in a row, had two protests dismissed after Sunday's deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and have given notice of their intention to appeal.

Red Bull's Verstappen beat Mercedes' seven-time champion Hamilton with an overtake on the last lap of the race after race director Michael Masi controversially changed the safety car procedure.

“It is a complete and utter nonsense,” Ecclestone told Sky Sports News of the suggestion Hamilton was cheated.

“I think it'd be the worst thing they could do,” the 91-year-old said of going forward with the appeal. “I mean, looks like they're bad losers.”

The Briton also said Masi had done “the right thing” and should not be blamed.