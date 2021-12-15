Motorsport

Hamilton becomes fourth F1 driver to be knighted

15 December 2021 - 16:40 By Reuters
Sir Lewis Hamilton after he was made a Knight Bachelor by the Prince of Wales during a investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on December 15, 2021 in Windsor, England.
Image: Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Seven-times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton received his knighthood for services to motorsport on Wednesday, days after he lost out on what would have been a record eighth title after a tense last lap at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton holds the record for most race wins with 103, while he is tied with German great Michael Schumacher on seven drivers' championships.

The 36-year-old Briton, the sport's only black driver, was made a Knight Bachelor by Prince Charles during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in England.

Hamilton is the fourth F1 driver to be knighted after the late Australian Jack Brabham, Stirling Moss and triple champion Jackie Stewart, and the only one to have received the award while still racing.

Other active sportsmen who have received a knighthood are cycling's Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins, Olympic 5,000m and 10,000m gold medallist Mo Farah, twice Wimbledon champion Andy Murray and England cricketer Alastair Cook.

Hamilton lost out on the 2021 title to Red Bull driver Max Verstappen on Sunday. The two were equal on points before the final race in Abu Dhabi, where the Dutchman overtook Hamilton on the final lap to lift his maiden title.

