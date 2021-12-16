Mercedes drop F1 appeal and congratulate Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team dropped plans to appeal against the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix outcome on Thursday and congratulated Max Verstappen as Formula One world champion.

Red Bull's Verstappen, 24, seized the title after overtaking seven-time world champion Hamilton on the last lap of the race amid uproar over how a late safety car period was conducted.

The Dutch driver is due to collect his trophy at a gala awards ceremony in Paris on Thursday evening.

Mercedes welcomed the governing FIA's decision, announced on Wednesday, to analyse what happened at Yas Marina and bring clarity for the future.

“We will hold the FIA accountable for this process and we hereby withdraw our appeal,” the team said.

Mercedes had announced their intention to appeal after two post-race protests were dismissed. The deadline was Thursday evening.

“We left Abu Dhabi in disbelief of what we had just witnessed. Of course, it's part of the game to lose a race, but it's something different when you lose faith in racing,” Mercedes said.