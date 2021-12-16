Motorsport

Two Saudi women set to compete in Dakar Rally in historic first

Women were not allowed to drive cars in Saudi Arabia until ban lifted in 2018

16 December 2021 - 05:00 By Reuters
Saudi female rally drivers Mashael Nasser Al-Obaidan and Dania Akeel next to their Buggies during the first stage of Sharqiyah International Baja Rally in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia on March 5 2021.
Saudi female rally drivers Mashael Nasser Al-Obaidan and Dania Akeel next to their Buggies during the first stage of Sharqiyah International Baja Rally in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia on March 5 2021.
Image: Reuters

Mashael Al-Obaidan and Dania Akeel will be the first female drivers from Saudi Arabia to compete in the Dakar Rally next month, the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation said on Wednesday.

The 44th edition of the endurance rally in Saudi Arabia is more than 8,300km long with a route that traverses deserts and mountains. The duo will drive up to 600km a day in a taxing schedule.

Women were not allowed to drive cars in Saudi Arabia until a ban was lifted in 2018.

“To drive on this famous event in Saudi is a dream come true,” Al-Obaidan, 33, said. “I'm doing what I love and I'm receiving so much support from people who say that what I am doing is inspiring a lot of people.

We are paving the way for females to understand the journey we are taking and to join us.
Mashael Al-Obaidan

“When I finished seventh on the hardest round in the [FIA World Cup for Cross Country Bajas] series, against competitors who had been competing in the sport for more than 15 years, I knew I could do this.

“I soon realised that I was unlocking doors and breaking down barriers with my achievements. We are paving the way for females to understand the journey we are taking and to join us.”

Akeel, also 33, spent last year recovering from a fractured spine and multiple pelvic breaks after a crash on the track in Bahrain. But that did not put her off racing, as she won the overall title at the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas.

“Those months after the crash were painful, but in some ways I was lucky because I didn't need surgery. In motorsport you accept the risks and ultimately you have to make a choice,” Akeel said.

“You have got to respect the Dakar. It's the longest rally on the calendar and Saudi is an incredible location. You can cross 200km and the landscape, terrain and weather can change three or four times.” 

READ MORE:

Giniel de Villiers talks about gearing-up for the 2022 Dakar Rally

SA rally driver and stalwart of the Dakar Giniel De Villiers is no stranger to the world of off-road racing, having secured seven podium places in ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Verstappen says Wolff texted him his congratulations

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen took stock of his new status on Monday and revealed that Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, despite threatening ...
Motoring
2 days ago

F1 decider puts race director Masi in spotlight and raises big questions

As fireworks exploded and Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrated his first Formula One title on a dramatic and controversial evening in Abu Dhabi on ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | This Ford BBQ bot is the ultimate braai master Features
  2. Russell hits out at 'unacceptable' end to Abu Dhabi GP Motorsport
  3. Appeal would make Mercedes look like bad losers, says Ecclestone Motorsport
  4. F1 decider puts race director Masi in spotlight and raises big questions Motorsport
  5. 2021 Toyota Fortuner gets an upgrade in time for Christmas New Models

Latest Videos

WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating
EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...