Two Saudi women set to compete in Dakar Rally in historic first

Mashael Al-Obaidan and Dania Akeel will be the first female drivers from Saudi Arabia to compete in the Dakar Rally next month, the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation said on Wednesday.

The 44th edition of the endurance rally in Saudi Arabia is more than 8,300km long with a route that traverses deserts and mountains. The duo will drive up to 600km a day in a taxing schedule.

Women were not allowed to drive cars in Saudi Arabia until a ban was lifted in 2018.

“To drive on this famous event in Saudi is a dream come true,” Al-Obaidan, 33, said. “I'm doing what I love and I'm receiving so much support from people who say that what I am doing is inspiring a lot of people.