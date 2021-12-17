Entries open for 12th Simola Hillclimb

Do you have a fast car you think can be a winner on the Simola Hillclimb?

The competitor entry process has opened for the 12th running of the event from May 6 to 8 2022 in Knysna, and the closing date for applications is January 31.

Following the running of this year’s Hillclimb in September, the event returns to its traditional time slot of the first weekend in May, and interested parties can enter online at www.simolahillclimb.com.

Due to its popularity, the Simola Hillclimb remains an invitational event. The “Request for Invitation” process is open to all potential competitors to indicate their intent to enter, with organisers to issue formal invitations to the successful applicants.

The popular annual event sees a diverse range of cars from different eras competing on the twisty and challenging 1.9 km Simola Hill course.

This year’s event was held without spectators, but as things stand the 2022 Hillclimb is allowed to host 2,000 supporters per day, said Ian Shrosbree, MD of Knysna Speed Festival.

“The applications are not managed on a first-come-first-served basis, but purely according to organisers’ criteria,” said sporting director Geoff Goddard.

“Each year we have the very difficult task of selecting the very best of the final entries for the event, and there is always disappointment among those who don’t make the cut.

“Part of the organising team’s objective is to keep the show fresh, and this includes showcasing cars and drivers who have not participated previously.

“The categories remain predominantly unchanged for 2022. However, we have tweaked the rules for cars competing in Classic Car Friday to better reflect the spirit of classic car racing”.