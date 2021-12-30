SA's Toyota crews ready for a right royal dust-up in 2022 Dakar Rally

The route then moves in a clockwise direction, visiting towns such as Al Artawiyah and Al Qaisumah before reaching the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh. Here, the bivouac will remain in place for several days until the rest day on January 8. From Riyadh, the race will continue to Al Dawadimi, Wadi Ad Dawasir and Bisha, before concluding in Jeddah on January 14.



What has the team been saying?

Glyn Hall, team principal: “The team is fully prepared for the upcoming Dakar, and we are excited to Test our new Hilux T1+ against the competition. We’re confident that the new car has put us on an all-new level, but you never know just how good you are until the flag drops for the start of the race. We can’t wait to get going in Hail.”

Nasser al-Attiyah: “We are very proud of winning the 2021 World Cup — a third victory for Toyota Gazoo Racing. The car that brought us all the wins in 2021 was extremely reliable and very fast, but the new car is definitely better. We’re ready to attack from the start at the Dakar Rally, as we’ll be aiming for the top step of the podium.”

Giniel de Villiers: “We’ve been plagued by punctures in the previous few Dakars but we hope that the new T1+ specification will give us an opportunity to attack throughout the event. The new car and new engine is a powerful combination, and we are confident that we’ll be able to take the fight to the competition.”

Henk Lategan: “For me, Dakar 2022 is a chance to show what I am truly capable of. Brett and I had an excellent outing at Dakar 2021, but unfortunately our progress was cut short in stage 5. We are very excited about our prospects.”

Shameer Variawa: “Last year was my first Dakar finish, but I am confident that 2022 will bring an even better result. This time around, I don’t just want to finish — I want to show what I’m capable of in one of the world’s toughest automotive races. The new Hilux T1+ is an extremely good car, so now the work is up to me and Danie Stassen, who will be racing in his first Dakar Rally.”

