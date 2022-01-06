Motorsport

DAKAR DAY 6 | Lategan wins fifth stage, Loeb trims al-Attiyah's lead

06 January 2022 - 21:02 By Reuters
Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Henk Lategan and Brett Cummings triumphed despite difficulties in the fifth stage of the 2022 Dakar rally.
Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Henk Lategan and Brett Cummings triumphed despite difficulties in the fifth stage of the 2022 Dakar rally.
Image: Motorpress

South African Henk Lategan won the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, despite his driver's door flapping open, as Sebastien Loeb trimmed Nasser al-Attiyah's overall lead to 35 minutes.

Frenchman Loeb, a nine times world rally champion, was second-fastest over the 611km loop near Riyadh to claw back nearly three minutes from his Qatari rival.

Triple Dakar winner al-Attiyah was eighth-fastest in his Toyota. Lategan, who is out of contention for overall victory, hit problems soon after the start.

“I was driving until the first control point with the door flapping open. Then I managed to solve that, I strapped myself in and couldn’t open the door,” he said.

“Then we had a puncture, so I had to climb out of the navigator’s door and change the puncture. So we’ve had just the craziest day. I can’t actually believe that we have won the stage. It doesn’t make sense.”

Al-Attiyah had the disadvantage of leading on the road, without motorcycles ahead to help with navigation by creating lines in the desert, and Loeb was able to pass him through the dunes.

“We took a few minutes from him; that was the plan in the morning, so we are happy with that. Big gains were not possible today, for sure,” said the Frenchman, who drives for the Bahrain Raid Xtreme team.

“Starting just behind him opening the road meant it was not possible to make a big gap.”

The electric hybrid Audis of 14-time Dakar winner Stephane Peterhansel and triple champion Carlos Sainz lost more chunks of time after the former stopped to help the Spaniard fix a broken shock absorber.

In the motorcycle category, former MotoGP racer and Dakar debutant Danilo Petrucci took his first stage win after Australian Toby Price was given a six-minute penalty for speeding.

Italian Petrucci, out of the overall reckoning, had finished second and four minutes behind. He was the first MotoGP rider to win a Dakar stage.

Britain's Sam Sunderland retained the overall lead for the GasGas team, some two and half minutes clear of Austrian KTM rider Matthias Walkner, with the bike riders taking a different route to the cars.

The motorcycle stage was stopped shortly after midday for safety reasons due to the demands placed on the medical support aircraft.

DAKAR DAY 4 | Sainz takes first EV Dakar stage win

Spaniard Carlos Sainz won the third stage of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday with his Audi team celebrating a first for an electric ...
Motoring
1 day ago

DAKAR DAY 5 | Nasser al-Attiyah extends overall lead with fourth-stage win

Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiyah won the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.
Motoring
1 day ago

DAKAR DAY 3 | Loeb eats into Al-Attiyah’s lead

Nine-times world rally champion Sébastien Loeb won Monday's second stage of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia to trim Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah's ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Petrol price to drop by R0.71 per litre from Wednesday news
  2. Your ultimate guide to the Volkswagen Polo Vivo Mk1 Features
  3. Everything you need to know about buying a sixth-generation (F30) BMW 3 Series Features
  4. REVIEW | 2021 Ford EcoSport Black is little more than a sticker job Reviews
  5. 5 affordable used cars that won't drain your wallet at the pumps Features

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
'He's a quiet guy’: Neighbours of parliament arson accused shocked at his arrest