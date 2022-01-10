Motorsport

DAKAR DAY 9 | Toyota's Al Attiyah retains hefty lead as Dakar enters second week

SA's Giniel de Villiers drops from fourth to eighth with mechanical problems

10 January 2022 - 08:01 By Reuters and Motoring Staff
Nasser Al-Attiyah leads the Dakar Rally in the SA-built Toyota Hilux.
Nasser Al-Attiyah leads the Dakar Rally in the SA-built Toyota Hilux.
Image: Supplied

Qatar's Nasser Al Attiyah stayed comfortably ahead in the Dakar Rally as Sebastien Loeb moved back into second place with a stage victory at the start of week two in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Loeb's second stage win of 2022 left France's nine times world rally champion, driving for the Bahrain Raid Xtreme team, 45 minutes adrift of his factory Toyota rival in the car category with five stages to go.

Al Attiyah, chasing his fourth Dakar title in the desert dunes, was second in the 402km timed seventh stage from the capital Riyadh west to Al Dawadimi but more than five minutes slower than Loeb.

"The second week of the Dakar is another race. Today from the beginning we were not pushing but in the last part we pushed a bit just to see," said the Qatari, runner-up last year to French Dakar great Stephane Peterhansel.

Loeb said he had engine problems in the last 50km, costing him precious time.

"There is no strategy. We'll do our race, try and attack and see what happens in the end," he said.

SA's Giniel de Villiers dropped from fourth to eighth overall after a broken oil pipe on his Hilux put paid to his podium aspirations, just 130km into the 402km-long stage. 

He and navigator Dennis Murphy set about repairing their stricken car with the aid of team-mates Henk Lategan and Brett Cummings. The four man team managed to repair the Hilux, and secured engine oil from good Samaritan competitors before driving to the end of the stage together.

This diversion cost Henk 44min 42sec, leaving them in 36th place overall, 10hr 22min 38sec behind Nasser. De Villiers is 1hr 47min 14sec off the leader, and out of contention for a podium position.

Frenchman Adrien Van Beveren took the overall lead in the motorcycles from Britain's Sam Sunderland, who fell back to fourth and some five-and-a-half minutes off the pace after finishing 28th.

Chilean rider Jose Ignacio Cornejo won the stage on a Honda.

Australian Daniel Sanders, Sunderland's GasGas team mate who won the first and sixth stages, was taken to hospital after crashing and injuring his left arm on the way to a timed stage in which he had been due to lead off.

"It was a bit of a rough day. It started out bad for Sanders with a crash in the liaison and then the stage was really difficult with the navigation," said Sunderland.

Russian Dmitry Sotnikov led the truck category and Frenchman Alexandre Giroud the quadbikes.

The rally ends in Jeddah on Friday. 

DAKAR DAY 7 | al-Attiyah stretches lead amid tightened security

Nasser Al-Attiyah stretched his Dakar Rally lead to 48 minutes on Friday with Saudi Arabia's Yazeed Al-Rajhi replacing Sebastien Loeb as the Qatari's ...
Motoring
1 day ago

DAKAR 2022 | France says blast under car could have been a terrorist attack

The explosion that went off under a French vehicle involved in the Dakar rally in Saudi Arabia last week may have been a terrorist attack, France's ...
Motoring
2 days ago

DAKAR DAY 6 | Lategan wins fifth stage, Loeb trims al-Attiyah's lead

South African Henk Lategan won the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hamilton turns 37 as F1 fans wait for the silence to end Motorsport
  2. Your ultimate guide to the Volkswagen Polo Vivo Mk1 Features
  3. DAKAR 2022 | France says blast under car could have been a terrorist attack Motorsport
  4. Buy Elvis Presley’s yellow ’75 Caddy news
  5. Everything you need to know about buying a sixth-generation (F30) BMW 3 Series Features

Latest Videos

Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...
Lights out for Cyril: Power cuts as Ramaphosa delivers investor speech