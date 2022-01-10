Motorsport

Veteran Nascar racer Aric Almirola retiring after 2022 season

10 January 2022 - 19:24 By Reuters
Aric Almirola wants to spend more time with his family, being a better husband and father.
Aric Almirola wants to spend more time with his family, being a better husband and father.
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Veteran driver Aric Almirola announced Monday that the 2022 Nascar Cup Series season will be his last.

The 37-year-old driver of the Stewart-Haas Racing No 10 Ford said he wants to spend more time with his family.

“To be the best in this business you've got to be selfish and for the past 37 years my life has always revolved around me and what I needed to do,” Almirola said. “I want to be present. I want to be the best husband and father, and that to me means more than being a race car driver.

“So it's one more year where I'm all in on racing, where we'll do whatever it takes to compete at the highest level. But when the season is over, I'll be ready to wave goodbye. I've loved every minute of it, but it's time for the next chapter of my life.”

Almirola has competed in 388 races in the Nascar Cup Series since 2007. He has posted 84 top-10 finishes with three wins: the 2014 Coke Zero 400 at Daytona, the 2018 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega, and the 2021 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at Loudon.

He was leading the 2018 Daytona 500 on the final lap when he collided with eventual winner Austin Dillon, crashed into the wall and finished 11th.

A Tampa, Florida, native of Cuban descent, Almirola has also won three races in the Xfinity Series and two in the Truck Series.

DAKAR Day 10 | Loeb takes a chunk out of Al Attiyah's lead

Frenchman Sebastien Loeb cut Nasser Al Attiyah's substantial Dakar Rally lead on Monday in the eighth stage in Saudi Arabia, won by Audi's Mattias ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Verstappen to battle it out in virtual Le Mans 24 Hours

Max Verstappen will try to add a virtual Le Mans 24 Hours triumph to the Formula One world championship he won in Abu Dhabi in December
Motoring
13 hours ago

Hamilton turns 37 as F1 fans wait for the silence to end

Lewis Hamilton turned 37 on Friday with Formula One wondering when the seven-times world champion will break the silence surrounding him since the ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Hamilton turns 37 as F1 fans wait for the silence to end Motorsport
  2. Your ultimate guide to the Volkswagen Polo Vivo Mk1 Features
  3. DAKAR 2022 | France says blast under car could have been a terrorist attack Motorsport
  4. Four used diesel hatchbacks that offer maximum range for your money Features
  5. Buy Elvis Presley’s yellow ’75 Caddy news

Latest Videos

Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...
Lights out for Cyril: Power cuts as Ramaphosa delivers investor speech