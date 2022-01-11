Motorsport

DAKAR Day 11 | De Villiers wins stage nine as Al Attiyah closes in on fourth title

11 January 2022 - 16:33 By Reuters
Giniel de Villiers led a Toyota factory team to a one-two-three finish in the 287km timed stage that started and ended in Wadi Ad Dawasir.
Giniel de Villiers led a Toyota factory team to a one-two-three finish in the 287km timed stage that started and ended in Wadi Ad Dawasir.
Image: Supplied

Qatar's Nasser Al Attiyah moved ever closer to his fourth Dakar Rally title after gaining a minute on closest rival Sebastien Loeb in Tuesday's ninth stage in Saudi Arabia.

The Toyota driver ended the day 39 minutes and five seconds clear of the nine-times world rally champion with three stages remaining before the annual endurance event ends in Jeddah on Friday.

“We had a really good run, without any big push and we finished third in the stage. Now we also have a good lead, we are quite happy,” said Al Attiyah.

South African Giniel de Villiers led a Toyota factory team one-two-three finish in the 287km timed stage that started and ended in Wadi Ad Dawasir after a desert loop over dunes and through canyons.

Compatriot Henk Lategan, winner of last week's fifth stage, came second.

Loeb, who had to change a punctured tyre, was fifth for the Bahrain Raid Xtreme team.

“We did a good stage, I think. We pushed hard from the start to the end, no mistakes in the navigation,” said the Frenchman.

KTM's Austrian Mattias Walkner took over at the top of the motorcycle standings with Britain's 2017 winner Sam Sunderland 14th in the stage and dropping to second and two minutes 12 seconds adrift.

The stage was won by Chilean Jose Ignacio Cornejo on a Honda.

“With three days to go, there is not really any strategy, just really staying on the navigation and the road book, try to avoid losing so much time,” said 2018 winner Walkner.

“There are two really long stages left, I think, and the last day is not so long.” 

DAKAR Day 10 | Loeb takes a chunk out of Al Attiyah's lead

Frenchman Sebastien Loeb cut Nasser Al Attiyah's substantial Dakar Rally lead on Monday in the eighth stage in Saudi Arabia, won by Audi's Mattias ...
Motoring
1 day ago

DAKAR DAY 9 | Toyota's Al Attiyah retains hefty lead as Dakar enters second week

SA's Giniel de Villiers drops from fourth to eighth with mechanical problems
Motoring
1 day ago

DAKAR DAY 7 | al-Attiyah stretches lead amid tightened security

Nasser Al-Attiyah stretched his Dakar Rally lead to 48 minutes on Friday with Saudi Arabia's Yazeed Al-Rajhi replacing Sebastien Loeb as the Qatari's ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Four used diesel hatchbacks that offer maximum range for your money Features
  2. These were SA’s best-selling vehicles in December news
  3. Your ultimate guide to the Volkswagen Polo Vivo Mk1 Features
  4. Everything you need to know about buying a sixth-generation (F30) BMW 3 Series Features
  5. 5 affordable used cars that won't drain your wallet at the pumps Features

Latest Videos

Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...
Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...