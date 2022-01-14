Motorsport

Executive director Budkowski leaves Alpine F1 team

14 January 2022 - 07:40 By Reuters
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Executive director Marcin Budkowski has left the Renault-owned Alpine Formula One team, where he effectively ran day-to-day operations, with immediate effect.

Alpine said in a statement on Thursday that CEO Laurent Rossi would temporarily step in to ensure preparations for next season continued smoothly.

Budkowski has been linked with rivals Aston Martin, whose principal Otmar Szafnauer left this month amid speculation about a move to Alpine.

“I would like to thank Marcin Budkowski for his commitment and contribution to the team’s results over the last four years,” Rossi said.

“The team is fully focused on getting the car ready for the first race in Bahrain and deliver a step beyond in performance.”

The season-opening race is scheduled for March 20.

