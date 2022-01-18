Prost and Alpine F1 team part ways

Four-time Formula One world champion Alain Prost accused Alpine of a lack of respect on Monday after it emerged he had left the Renault-owned team where he was non-executive director.

The 66-year-old, the only Frenchman to win the title, joined the team in 2017 as an adviser.

Media, including the official F1 website, reported that Alpine had not renewed Prost's annual contract, though there was no official statement from the team, as part of management changes.

Prost said on his Instagram page that he was “very disappointed” with how the news had come out.