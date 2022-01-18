Motorsport

Prost and Alpine F1 team part ways

18 January 2022 - 07:19 By Reuters
Prost said on his Instagram page that he was "very disappointed" with how the news had come out.
Prost said on his Instagram page that he was "very disappointed" with how the news had come out.
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Four-time Formula One world champion Alain Prost accused Alpine of a lack of respect on Monday after it emerged he had left the Renault-owned team where he was non-executive director.

The 66-year-old, the only Frenchman to win the title, joined the team in 2017 as an adviser.

Media, including the official F1 website, reported that Alpine had not renewed Prost's annual contract, though there was no official statement from the team, as part of management changes.

Prost said on his Instagram page that he was “very disappointed” with how the news had come out.

“It was agreed that we would announce together with @alpinef1team! No respect sorry!” he said.

“I have refused the offer made to me in Abu Dhabi for the 2022 season because of a personal relationship and I was right! To the Enstone and Viry team I will miss you.”

Alpine announced last week that executive director Marcin Budkowski, who effectively ran the day-to-day operations, had left the team with CEO Laurent Rossi temporarily taking over his duties.

A restructuring a year ago saw team principal Cyril Abiteboul depart.

READ MORE

McLaren boss calls for stronger leadership in Formula One

McLaren boss Zak Brown called on Monday for stronger leadership in Formula One to reduce the power of bigger teams and prevent the pinnacle of ...
Motoring
13 hours ago

Alonso has surgery to remove plates from jaw

Double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso has had surgery to remove the titanium plates fitted to his jaw after a road accident while cycling ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Mike Krack appointed as new Aston Martin F1 team principal

The Aston Martin Formula One team appointed former BMW Motorsport head Mike Krack on Friday as their new principal following the departure of Otmar ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Meet the CityBug – SA's smallest and most affordable electric car New Models
  2. WATCH | Avoid costly repairs: Five tips to extend the life of your car’s engine Features
  3. Rare Honda superbike breaks auction world record news
  4. REVIEW | 2022 Kia Sonet 1.5 LX offers great value for money Reviews
  5. Four used diesel hatchbacks that offer maximum range for your money Features

Latest Videos

Here we go again: Chaos at first 2022 Joburg council meeting of 2022
Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...