Motorsport

Mercedes agree to let F1 engine expert join Red Bull in May

22 January 2022 - 09:56 By Reuters
Mercedes F1 engine expert Ben Hodgkinson will move to Red Bull in May.
Mercedes F1 engine expert Ben Hodgkinson will move to Red Bull in May.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One champions Mercedes have agreed to let engine expert Ben Hodgkinson move to rivals Red Bull in May, they announced on Friday.

The signing was announced by Red Bull last April without a starting date being set.

The head of mechanical engineering at Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains (HPP) will become technical director of Red Bull's own engine company.

Red Bull won this year's drivers' championship with Max Verstappen while Mercedes have been constructors' champions since the start of the V6 turbo hybrid era in 2014.

Red Bull have started their own powertrains company after the departure at the end of 2021 of engine supplier Honda, whose intellectual property has been acquired by the team.

“Mercedes F1 and Red Bull today reached an agreement regarding the appointment of Ben Hodgkinson,” Mercedes said in a statement.

“Under the terms of that agreement, Ben who joined Mercedes in August 2001, will be free to join Red Bull Powertrains from May 24 2022.”

The move comes after Red Bull agreed to let their chief engineer for aerodynamics Dan Fallows move to Mercedes-powered Aston Martin as technical director in April. That signing was first announced last June.

READ MORE

Loeb leads Monte Carlo Rally as Fourmaux rolls into a ravine

Ford's Adrien Fourmaux crashed out of the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally when he clipped a bank and rolled his car over a barrier and down a ravine ...
Motoring
15 hours ago

Aston Martin reach agreement with Red Bull on F1 aero chief

Dan Fallows will join Aston Martin on April 2 as the Formula One team's new technical director after rivals Red Bull agreed to let him go
Motoring
3 days ago

F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay, says McLaren boss

Formula One should not assume Lewis Hamilton will stay in the sport after the hurt of missing a record eighth title in controversial circumstances, ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. REVIEW | The Toyota Corolla Cross is a frugal road trip companion Reviews
  2. WATCH | New 2022 Ford Ranger shows off its impressive versatility New Models
  3. Meet the CityBug – SA's smallest and most affordable electric car New Models
  4. These were SA’s 50 best-selling cars of 2021 news
  5. Online eye tests to be part of major licensing system revamp news

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Minister Motshekga acknowledges “hallmark performance” of class of 2021.