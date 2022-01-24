Motorsport

Colombia opens talks to host F1 race in Barranquilla

24 January 2022 - 07:22 By Reuters
The flag of Barranquilla, Colombia. The city has opened discussions with Formula 1 organisers Liberty Media to host a race.
Image: alekstaurus / 123rf

The Colombian city of Barranquilla has opened discussions with Formula 1 organisers Liberty Media to host a race, the city’s mayor and country’s president said.

Although there are no Formula 1-grade tracks in Colombia, city officials said the economic attractions were tempting.

“It would duplicate the number of tourists that come here and over just three days. We are daring to dream,” said Barranquilla mayor Jaime Pumarejo.

The country’s president Ivan Duque told an audience in Barranquilla on Saturday they had presented their proposals to Liberty Media and said “Count on us.”

The idea involves building "a semi-urban" venue, Duque said.

Further details about the bid were not disclosed.

There are a record 23 races scheduled this year and although organisers are keen to expand the sport’s geographical reach, they have looked primarily at adding venues in Africa and the US.

Formula 1 has Latin American races in Mexico and Brazil.

