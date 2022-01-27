Motorsport

Saudi F1 organisers to tweak circuit layout to improve driver visibility

27 January 2022 - 17:17 By Reuters
Charles Leclerc leads Sergio Perez during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on December 05, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Some minor adjustments will be made to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix's Jeddah street circuit to improve driver visibility around corners, organisers said on Thursday.

“First, there are going to be one or two slight changes to the track,” Saudi Motorsport Company CE Martin Whitaker said.

“These tweaks are directly related to a driver's sightline from the cockpit. It’s minimal work, but it will help improve forward visibility in a couple of corners.”

The 6.1km  Jeddah Corniche Circuit made its Formula One debut in December and is considered to be the second-fastest track on the calendar after Monza in Italy.

Its flowing layout of mainly flat-out blasts along the city's Red Sea waterfront and a succession of high-speed corners hemmed in by walls made it difficult for drivers to spot slower-moving cars around some turns.

That led to some near misses in practice and qualifying, before the track produced a dramatic race on Sunday that was halted twice by crashes.

Drivers enjoyed tearing around the high-speed layout but raised concerns about the lack of visibility around corners.

“The length of time between the two races has enabled us to reflect on some aspects that did and didn’t work,” said Whitaker, adding that some barriers around the track would also be modified to accommodate the racing lines drivers were taking through certain corners.

“And we have been striving to improve on some areas for our second event.”

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will take place on March 27, one week after the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

F1 extends Singapore Grand Prix contract until 2028

The Singapore Grand Prix will remain on the Formula One calendar until at least 2028, the sport and race organisers said on Thursday after agreeing ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Colombia opens talks to host F1 race in Barranquilla

The Colombian city of Barranquilla has opened discussions with Formula 1 organisers Liberty Media to host a race, the city’s mayor and country’s ...
Motoring
3 days ago

F1 bans pre-race military fly-pasts but Red Arrows still clear for take-off

Formula One will ban pre-race flypasts by military aircraft this season but Britain's Red Arrows display team will be exempt along with passenger ...
Motoring
5 days ago
