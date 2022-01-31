Motorsport

Venturi’s Mortara takes Formula E lead with victory in Diriyah

31 January 2022 - 07:18 By Reuters
Edoardo Mortara celebrates winning the Diriyah E-Prix.
Image: Formula E

Swiss racer Edoardo Mortara vaulted into the overall championship lead with victory in the second Formula E race at Saudi Arabia's Diriyah E-Prix on Saturday.

The 35-year-old, who started second on the grid in his Venturi, crossed the line 0.451 seconds ahead of Envision Racing's Robin Frijns, with the race ending under safety car conditions.

Mortara's team mate Lucas di Grassi handed the Monaco-based team a double podium in third.

"What a day, especially after the mistake I had in the qualification yesterday," said Mortara, who finished Friday's season-opener, also at Diriyah, sixth after a qualifying mistake compromised him.

"It was a very, very strategic race, very difficult for the nerves because I didn't have a lot of energy. I tried to keep my head cool and it worked." 

Saturday's win was Mortara's third in Formula E and handed him a four point lead in the standings over Friday's Mercedes race winner Nyck de Vries, with 14 of the season's 16 races to go.

The reigning Formula E champion, who had started from pole and appeared to be heading for a second successive win, saw his fortunes deteriorate as he dropped from the lead down to 10th, banging wheels with Di Grassi and DS Techeetah's Jean-Eric Verge along the way.

Venturi's double podium also allowed the Monaco-based team to seize a slim, one point lead in the teams' standings over Mercedes, their powertrain suppliers, who scored a one-two in Friday's season-opener.

Alexander Sims was the only driver to not finish after he smacked into the barriers and ground to a halt.

The Briton's stranded Mahindra triggered the late race safety car.

Formula E heads to Mexico City for the third race of the season on February 12.

Saudi F1 organisers to tweak circuit layout to improve driver visibility

Some minor adjustments will be made to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix's Jeddah street circuit to improve driver visibility around corners, organisers ...
Motoring
3 days ago

F1 extends Singapore Grand Prix contract until 2028

The Singapore Grand Prix will remain on the Formula One calendar until at least 2028, the sport and race organisers said on Thursday after agreeing ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Colombia opens talks to host F1 race in Barranquilla

The Colombian city of Barranquilla has opened discussions with Formula 1 organisers Liberty Media to host a race, the city’s mayor and country’s ...
Motoring
1 week ago
