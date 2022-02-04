Motorsport

Haas is the first F1 team to reveal its 2022 car and livery

04 February 2022 - 14:37 By Motoring Reporter
The new Haas VF-22 hopes to reignite the team's past successes.
Image: Supplied

The Haas F1 team has shown the world what its new 2022 challenger will look like when it arrives at Spain's Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for preseason testing on February 23.

Revealed across the team’s social media channels on Friday, the Haas VF-22 is the first entry to emerge from the American-owned outfit’s all-new design-office in Maranello, Italy. Overseen by technical director Simone Resta, it's also the first car to showcase the sport's radical new technical regulations that aim to promote closer, more exciting racing.

The VF-22 will be officially unveiled when pre-season testing commences on February 23.
Image: Supplied

These — if you're in need of a quick refresher — include a ground-effect floor, simplified front-wing and a dramatically shaped rear-wing. Another striking new addition is the introduction of much larger 18-inch wheels shod with low-profile Pirelli tyres, which are designed to reduce overheating and allow drivers to push the limits more on each stint. 

Set to be driven by Germany's Mick Schumacher and Russia's Nikita Mazepin, the VF-22 is powered by a turbocharged 1.6-litre V6 Ferrari engine running on fuel containing a 10% bio-component ratio achieved through a move to a slightly more eco-friendly ‘E10’ fuel. 

While the design of the VF-22 is dramatically different, the livery of the new entry is an evolution of last year’s predominantly white design which coincided with the arrival of title partner Uralkali — one of the world’s largest potash fertiliser producers and exporters.

Haas Automation maintains its branding presence on the VF-22, the CNC machine tool company founded by team owner Gene Haas. A burgeoning partner portfolio is further incorporated into the livery with support from 1&1, Ionos, Tricorp, Under Armour and Cyrus Genève, while Taittinger and Maui Jim feature on a variety of key team assets.

“It’s exciting to be at the point where we know the VF-22 will be on-track shortly,” says Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner. “We all know what the team is capable of, we’ve proved that in the past, and with this new car — born out of a new set of regulations and with our new design team in place, I am confident we can showcase once again that we can compete on weekends. It’s been a tremendous effort by everyone involved and now comes the fun part of getting the new car to the circuit and dialling in all the elements. Last season was a long one but I’m confident that 2022 will see us back in the mix.”

