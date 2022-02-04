Mercedes to start Kyalami 9 Hour from pole after rain cancels qualifying

Competitors running in the Intercontinental GT Challenge were unable to set any official qualifying times for Saturday's Kyalami 9 Hour endurance race thanks to torrential afternoon rain. All three of Friday's qualifying sessions were cancelled due to heavy storms that caused an excessive amount of standing water out on the 4.529 kilometre circuit.

Thanks to the weather not improving officials announced at 5pm that the superpole session would not be going ahead either, effectively ending the day's proceedings.