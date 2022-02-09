F1 champ Max Verstappen eager for a taste of his new car

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen is looking forward to getting acquainted with his new-look 2022 Red Bull challenger that the Dutchman hopes will help him defend his Formula One crown.

“A lot is unknown about the car,” said the 24-year-old, standing alongside teammate Sergio Perez at the launch of his new RB18 unveiled virtually on Wednesday.

“That's why I'm also very curious to see how the car behaves on track. I'm really looking forward to that first moment when you drive out of the pit lane and do the first few laps.”

Formula One cars this year will feature cleaner swept back aerodynamics aimed at improving wheel-to-wheel racing and bigger 18-inch wheels, as part of a radical regulatory overhaul.

Verstappen, who has driven the car on Red Bull's simulator, said it had less grip than the previous generation of Formula One challengers.

But he said the view from the cockpit was the biggest change to get used to.

“For me, actually, the biggest thing is just the view in the cockpit with these big tyres,” said Verstappen. “To hit an apex in some tight corners is a bit more difficult.”

Red Bull's new car will sport a slightly tweaked livery this year.