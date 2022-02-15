Williams unveils striking livery for its new FW44 challenger

British Formula One team Williams on Tuesday unveiled the livery that their new FW44 challenger will sport in the upcoming 2022 season.

Williams, who are hoping to build on last season's six top-10 finishes including a second place for Mercedes' new recruit George Russell at the Belgian Grand Prix, will run their car in a diamond-patterned blue livery with touches of red.

“Last season we were thrilled and proud to make such strong advancements as a team, with a number of well-earned points-scoring results in addition to a podium,” said CEO and team principal Jost Capito.