Williams unveils striking livery for its new FW44 challenger

The new 2022 Williams FW44.
British Formula One team Williams on Tuesday unveiled the livery that their new FW44 challenger will sport in the upcoming 2022 season.

Williams, who are hoping to build on last season's six top-10 finishes including a second place for Mercedes' new recruit George Russell at the Belgian Grand Prix, will run their car in a diamond-patterned blue livery with touches of red.

“Last season we were thrilled and proud to make such strong advancements as a team, with a number of well-earned points-scoring results in addition to a podium,” said CEO and team principal Jost Capito.

The FW44 will be piloted by Nicholas Latifi and Alexander Albon.
“Looking forward, we want to build on this success, and the FW44 perfectly embodies these ambitions to return to the front of the grid.”

The livery change, which includes Duracell branding with the team announcing a multiyear partnership with the US-based battery manufacturer on Monday, marks the start of a new era, with Williams' car designed to Formula One's radical new rules aimed at improving wheel-to-wheel racing.

The team, eighth overall last year after having finished last of 10 teams for the previous three years, also have an altered driver line-up for the new season.

The livery change marks the start of a new era in F1.
Former Red Bull British-born Thai racer Alexander Albon is replacing Mercedes-bound Russell alongside Canadian Nicholas Latifi who is staying on for a third consecutive season.

The team, who were acquired by US-based Dorilton Capital in 2020, unveiled their new livery on a show car but their actual FW44 will hit the track later on Tuesday.

Williams last won the drivers' and constructors' championship titles in 1997.

