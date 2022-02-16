Motorsport

Williams drop Senna logo after 27 years

16 February 2022 - 08:40 By Reuters
Ayrton Senna was killed while racing for the Grove-based team in 1994 at Imola in only his third race as a Williams driver.
Ayrton Senna was killed while racing for the Grove-based team in 1994 at Imola in only his third race as a Williams driver.
Image: Getty Images

The Williams Formula One team have decided to remove logos paying tribute to fallen Brazilian great Ayrton Senna from their cars starting this season, with the former champions making a break with the past and embarking on a new era.

The triple champion, hailed and mourned as one of the greatest talents the sport has ever seen, was killed while racing for the Grove-based team in 1994 at Imola in only his third race as a Williams driver.

The team cars have carried different iterations of the Senna logo, from the trademark Senna "S" to special edition stickers every year starting in 1995.

"The decision was that we want to move on in the future," team principal Jost Capito told reporters shortly after the outfit unveiled their new livery for the 2022 season.

"We have a new era, we have a new car and we refurbished our museum where we have a special area to celebrate Ayrton.

"We had to look to the future and not show the drivers the 'S' all the time they get in the car and be reminded of what happened."

Capito said Williams, who also fielded the Brazilian's nephew Bruno Senna for a season in 2012, had not discussed the move with the Senna family.

He said the team were looking to work more closely with the Senna Foundation, a philanthropic organisation set up by Senna's sister Viviane in 1994.

"More people benefit from this and if we can help people especially through the foundation, I think that’s a very good programme but it has to be still finely defined," said Capito.

Williams, who unveiled a blue diamond-pattered livery with splashes of red, used the launch which coincides with the most radical Formula One rules overhaul in decades to emphasise a departure from the past and signal the dawn of a new era.

The team were sold by the Williams family to US-based Dorilton Capital in the second half of 2020. Team founder Frank Williams, under whose leadership the outfit won nine constructors' championships, seven drivers' titles and 114 races, died last November at the age of 79.

"It’s time for the team to move on and be very honourable to Senna and having a very dedicated space in the museum to honour him there," said Capito.

Williams unveils striking livery for its new FW44 challenger

British Formula One team Williams on Tuesday unveiled the livery that their new FW44 challenger will sport in the upcoming 2022 season
Motoring
16 hours ago

Fierce rivals Wolff and Horner 'in harmony' at F1 Commission meeting

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff and Red Bull rival Christian Horner were harmonious towards each other at Monday's Formula One Commission meeting, the ...
Motoring
18 hours ago

F1 to hold three sprint races in 2022

Formula One approved a plan to hold three sprint races instead of six in 2022 at an F1 Commission meeting on Monday, the FIA said in a statement
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Government must tackle rising fuel costs urgently, warns AA news
  2. Powerful new Toyota Hilux GR-Sport confirmed for SA New Models
  3. Everything you need to know about buying a sixth-generation (F30) BMW 3 Series Features
  4. VW announces pricing for 2022 Polo DSG derivatives New Models
  5. REVIEW | 2022 Ford Ranger Raptor SE and Stormtrak are a special breed Reviews

Latest Videos

Scathing remarks made at Ramaphosa after Sona 2022
'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022