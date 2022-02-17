Motorsport

FIA replaces controversial F1 race director Michael Masi

17 February 2022 - 16:05 By Reuters
Michael Masi has been replaced as Formula One race director with Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas to share the role.
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Michael Masi has been replaced as Formula One race director, the head of the sport's governing body said on Thursday, with Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas to share the role.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem presented the changes as part of a reform of race direction and refereeing, which will also include setting up a virtual race control room and reassessment of safety car lapping procedures.

Masi altered the safety car procedure in last season's final race, moving only the lapped cars between drivers Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen out of the way.

This allowed the Dutchman, on fresher tyres, to pass the Briton to take the title on the last lap.

F1 records TV viewership of more than 1.5bn for titanic 2021 season

More than 1.5-billion Formula One fans tuned in to watch the titanic title battle between seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

F1 braced for disputes over new 2022 rules

Formula One is braced for disputes over teams' interpretations of this season's new rules, but will now have the power to crack down swiftly on any ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

Latifi hired extra security after death threats

Canadian Formula One driver Nicholas Latifi had to hire extra security after receiving death threats following the controversial season-ending Abu ...
Motoring
1 day ago
