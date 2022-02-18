Mercedes return to silver with launch of new 2022 F1 car

Mercedes on Friday took the wraps off their 2022 Formula One challenger which they hope will allow Lewis Hamilton to take back the drivers' crown while also steering the team to an unprecedented ninth straight constructors' championship.

The W13 has been designed to F1's radical new rules aimed at improving wheel-to-wheel racing and features the cleaner, swept-back aerodynamics and bigger 18-inch wheels of the new era.

The car, which will be driven by Hamilton and new team mate George Russell who moves up from Williams, also has the return of Mercedes' traditional silver livery after the team ran a black colour scheme in a stand against racism for the past two seasons.

"The hopes are that we have a competitive car," said team boss Toto Wolff.

"We don’t know whether we’re even in the hunt for another title.