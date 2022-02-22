Motorsport

Jamie Chadwick to race for Caitlyn Jenner's W Series team

22 February 2022 - 17:00 By Reuters
Jamie Chadwick will drive for the Caitlyn Jenner-owned Jenner Racing team in the 2022 W Series.
Image: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Reigning champion Jamie Chadwick will drive for the Caitlyn Jenner-owned Jenner Racing team in the 2022 W Series, the all-female motor racing championship said on Tuesday.

Briton Chadwick, the Inaugural W Series champion, successfully defended her title last year after the series did not take place in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Williams Formula One development driver will bid for a hat-trick of titles working alongside Jenner, the team principal overseeing the day-to-day running of the newly formed team.

“I am really excited to be returning to W Series to defend my title,” Chadwick said. “To be asked to return by Jenner Racing was an opportunity I didn't say twice about. Together, we are focused on doing all we can to win title number three.

“I have spoken to Caitlyn Jenner and her vision for the team is amazing. I have zero doubt that she will be able to help take my career to the next level.," the 23-year-old added.

“This is a big development year for me. I have plans to run a supporting racing programme and I have made no secret of my desire to compete in F3 and F2.”

The W Series visits five new circuits in 2022 as part of an eight-race calendar in which teams compete on the same weekends as Formula One for the second successive year.

The series begins in Miami from May 6-8 as a support event for the inaugural Formula One Miami Grand Prix around the Hard Rock Stadium.

