Motorsport

Triple world champion Rainey to ride racing bike for first time since 1993

23 February 2022 - 12:01 By Reuters
American motorcycling great Wayne Rainey (left) was left paralysed from the chest down after crashing at the 1993 Italian Grand Prix.
American motorcycling great Wayne Rainey (left) was left paralysed from the chest down after crashing at the 1993 Italian Grand Prix.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

American motorcycling great Wayne Rainey will be reunited with a racing bike at the Goodwood Festival of Speed for the first time since a crash at the 1993 Italian Grand Prix that left him paralysed from the chest down, organisers said on Wednesday.

The three-time 500cc World Motorcycle Champion will ride the Yamaha YZR500 on which he won the 1992 World Championship.

The bike has been reconfigured to be ridden using handlebar controls alone.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and one I couldn’t pass up,” Rainey said. “This year marks 30 years since I won my last World Championship and when Goodwood suggested that I ride one of my GP bikes, the wheels started spinning.

“I thought, ‘Wow, that would be amazing if we could make this happen’.

“I had a wonderful experience riding a Yamaha R1 sportbike at Suzuka, Japan in 2019, but I didn’t think I would get another opportunity to ride one of my GP bikes.”

Rainey won 24 500cc GP races and took 64 podiums in 82 starts, winning three straight titles in 1990, 1991 and 1992. At the time of his accident in 1993, he was on course to add another title to his tally, leading standings with three races left.

After his crash, the American became Yamaha’s team manager for a few years, before retiring in 1998. He is currently the president of MotoAmerica.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed — which attracts a 200,000-strong crowd — is scheduled to take place from June 23-26.

READ MORE

Jamie Chadwick to race for Caitlyn Jenner's W Series team

Reigning champion Jamie Chadwick will drive for the Caitlyn Jenner-owned Jenner Racing team in the 2022 W Series, the all-female motor racing ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Rookie Austin Cindric edges Bubba Wallace Jnr to win Daytona 500

As a rookie driver, Austin Cindric wanted to embrace it all at his first Daytona 500
Motoring
2 days ago

Extreme E to launch hydrogen championship in 2024

Extreme E, the electric off-road series that made its debut last year, is set to launch a hydrogen championship in 2024, organisers announced on ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. You can now renew driver and car licences online news
  2. REVIEW | The Toyota Corolla Cross is a frugal road trip companion Reviews
  3. New Ford Raptor launched with nearly double the power New Models
  4. FIRST DRIVE | The 2022 Land Cruiser 70-series is a hardy stalwart First Drives
  5. Firefighters struggle to douse blaze on luxury cars vessel news

Latest Videos

Malema VS Roets | Insults, genocide and protests light up equality court during ...
Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...