Motorsport

FIA condemns online racist abuse of Kenyan rally driver Kimathi

24 February 2022 - 09:20 By Reuters
Kenyan driver McRae Kimathi was targeted on social media following posts by the Junior WRC on his pre-season tests.
Image: Instagram / McRae Kimathi

The FIA has condemned the online racist abuse directed at Kenyan driver McRae Kimathi in the build-up to his Junior World Rally Championship (WRC) debut at this week's Rally Sweden.

Motorsport's governing body said it would take all necessary steps to ensure that abuse is reported to the relevant authorities.

Kimathi, 27, was targeted on social media after posts by the Junior WRC on his preseason tests.

“We are working to build a more diverse and inclusive sport and abuse must be highlighted and eliminated,” the FIA said in a statement on its website.

“There is no place for it in our sport and in society.”

Kimathi, the son of Safari Rally Kenya CEO and Kenya Motor Sports Federation chair Phineas Kimathi, is the only Black driver competing at Rally Sweden.

Rally Sweden, which is the first of five races on the Junior WRC calendar, begins later on Thursday.

