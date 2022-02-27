TimesLIVE Motoring ready for battle in GR Cup Yaris Challenge

2022 has got off to a great start. The pandemic seems to be easing, SA thrashed India in the cricket (didn’t see that coming) and Toyota Gazoo Racing invited me to represent TimesLIVE Motoring in their GR Cup Yaris Challenge.

Designed to stir up some excitement around the brand and test the waters for a competitive one make race series, this home-grown initiative will see six local motoring scribes battling against each other at circuits around the country in GR Yaris hatchbacks tuned for the track.

Overseen by the experts at Fast Development, modifications have mostly been about improving safety and handling. As such every GR Cup Yaris Challenge car is fitted with a full interior roll cage, driver’s side window safety net and an OMP race seat equipped with a five-point harness. Suspension has been dropped 10mm over that of the road-going GR Yaris while those 18-inch forged alloy wheels swap their factory Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres for Dunlop Direzza semi-slicks.

Pop that feathery aluminium bonnet and you’ll find that aside from a K&N air filter the venerable G16E-GTS engine has been left untouched. Not that it needs any fettling mind as it already pushes out 198kW and 360Nm — figures that make it the most potent production three-cylinder motor on the market right now.