Ford to run electric, internal combustion businesses separately

Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday its electric vehicle (EV) and internal-combustion engine (ICE) units would be run as separate entities, in a move aimed at supercharging its EV business as it plays catch up with Tesla Inc.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that though Ford was planning to separately run the two businesses, it would keep them under its corporate umbrella.

Car makers around the world, including General Motors and Volkswagen Group, are spending billions of dollars to electrify petrol models and introduce electric cars to fight for market share with Elon Musk's Tesla and a number of other electric-only start-ups.