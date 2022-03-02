Shaking down for the Toyota GR Cup

Content that I now at least look the part, the pit crew — lead by Fred Pretorius of race car preparation specialists Fast Development — usher me towards my GR Yaris. To make it fit for a year of blasting around some of SA’s most demanding race tracks, the interior has undergone a fair amount of fettling with a roll-cage, OMP seat and five-point harness at the top of the list of modifications. For the sake of shedding some weight the rest of the Yaris’ seats have been removed (as have the rear panels) while the front passenger footwell is filled with a large red fire extinguisher — hopefully I won’t ever need to use it.

Stuck to the windscreen and finishing things off in style is an interesting piece of tech called a Garmin Catalyst: a real-time driving coach that uses GPS and other electro-trickery to analyse each lap and work out where I can go faster. Once it’s identified where I can make up time it then lets me know via audio cues broadcast through its built-in speaker. It can also be paired to the Yaris’ audio system, which, factoring in my helmet, is probably a good idea.

Anyway, once strapped in and comfortable behind the wheel it is finally time to spear out the familiar Zwartkops pitlane and turn some laps. The little 1.6-litre three-cylinder turbo engine bolted into the GR Yaris might sound eerily muted but it does deliver an admirable turn of pace — even in today’s sweltering 30-degree highveld heat. At the braking point for Turn Four, which is undoubtedly the fastest part of this 2.4km circuit, I’m clocking a VO2 max 172km/h. Not bad for a car that weighs north of 1,300kg. There’s a bit of turbo-lag at lower revs, something you need to be aware of and ultimately make allowances for (like getting back on the throttle sooner that you would in a naturally aspirated car to build up boost) but on the whole the three-pot feels at home on the racetrack.