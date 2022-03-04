Aston Martin will have to show potential to get Vettel to stay: Krack

Aston Martin will have to put a "performing structure" in place to convince four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel to stay on beyond the end of the season, says the squad's new team principal, Mike Krack.

Vettel, a 53-time race winner who joined the team from Ferrari in 2021, is out of contract at the end of the year and has said his future would depend on whether Aston Martin's 2022 challenger can return him to winning ways.

"It’s clear that a guy like Sebastian, a four-time world champion, he does not want to be 15th or 12th or eighth," Krack, formerly BMW's motorsport head who replaced Otmar Szafnauer, told reporters in his first media briefing.

"It is our task to deliver a performing car, or say, a performing structure because I think Sebastian is a clever guy. He will not be focusing just on this year’s car or whatever but focusing more on what is happening and if he sees the potential," he told the online briefing.

Krack worked with Vettel at BMW-Sauber, with which Vettel made his Formula One race debut in 2007.